A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Losing was not an option for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 on Friday. They came into the contest down 0-2 in the series against the mighty Boston Celtics, and defeat on their own home floor would have doomed Atlanta’s playoff hopes this season.

Trae Young knew what he needed to do and he answered the bell with a massive 32-point eruption against Jayson Tatum and Co. After his huge performance, Young also had to send a special shoutout to the unsung heroes of their Game 3 victory: the fans.

“The fans showed up and showed out tonight, for sure,” Trae said, via NBA TV on Twitter. “We’re gonna need them back Sunday because like you said, the series don’t start until somebody wins on the other person’s floor. So we’ve got to go back and take care of home on Sunday and that’s our main focus. But our fans showed out and they really helped us tonight.”

"We've got to go back and take care of home on Sunday"@TheTraeYoung on shifting the focus to taking care of home court again in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/86hEZXh39H — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hawks fans are a pretty loud bunch and they made sure to make their presence felt on Friday night. The team needed them to be at the top of their game, and the supporters made sure to step it up when it mattered the most.

As Trae Young said, the Hawks and their fans will need to do it all over again on Sunday for Game 4. Atalanta is not out of the woods just yet, and a loss on Sunday could very well serve as the final nail in the coffin for their playoff hopes this year. As far as must-win games go, Game 4 is going to be another make-or-break one for Trae and Co.