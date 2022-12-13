Sunday night’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls was quite a spectacle. Both teams just wouldn’t let up and the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, it was Trae Young and Co. who emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, 123-122.

For his part, Young may have gotten a bit too excited after the win. The Hawks star decided to launch the ball to the stands right after the final buzzer went off. League officials did not take well to his actions and they’ve now decided to slap Trae with a hefty $25,000 fine.

It’s not uncommon for players to throw the ball in the air at the end of games, but this is usually done with the objective of letting the game clock run out. On this particular occasion, the final buzzer already went off before Trae threw the ball. Moreover, he launched the rock in the direction of the stands as opposed to throwing it straight up.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Mavs, Hawks, John Collins

Perfect trade offer Mavs must make for Hawks star John Collins

Guilherme Hiray Leal ·

Nets, Hawks, John Collins, Joe Harris, John Collins trade

Why Nets must not include Joe Harris in John Collins trade with Hawks

Erik Slater ·

John Collins, Nets, Hawks

Perfect trade offer Nets must make for Hawks star John Collins

Owen Crisafulli ·

Either way, Trae Young is going to dig into his pockets to cover this fine. He probably won’t like it, but he has no other choice.

After Sunday’s big win, the Hawks return to action again on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back set. They face off against one of the top teams in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies, who incidentally, will be likely without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar has been tagged as questionable with a thigh issue, which means that unfortunately, we probably won’t see a Trae vs. Ja battle on Monday night.