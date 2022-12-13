By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Sunday night’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls was quite a spectacle. Both teams just wouldn’t let up and the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, it was Trae Young and Co. who emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, 123-122.

For his part, Young may have gotten a bit too excited after the win. The Hawks star decided to launch the ball to the stands right after the final buzzer went off. League officials did not take well to his actions and they’ve now decided to slap Trae with a hefty $25,000 fine.

The NBA has fined Trae Young $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands at the end of last night's Hawks-Bulls game.pic.twitter.com/MZKZBCm2Bm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

It’s not uncommon for players to throw the ball in the air at the end of games, but this is usually done with the objective of letting the game clock run out. On this particular occasion, the final buzzer already went off before Trae threw the ball. Moreover, he launched the rock in the direction of the stands as opposed to throwing it straight up.

Either way, Trae Young is going to dig into his pockets to cover this fine. He probably won’t like it, but he has no other choice.

After Sunday’s big win, the Hawks return to action again on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back set. They face off against one of the top teams in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies, who incidentally, will be likely without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar has been tagged as questionable with a thigh issue, which means that unfortunately, we probably won’t see a Trae vs. Ja battle on Monday night.