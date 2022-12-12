By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Monday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has gone 14-13 this season, sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks’ brief three-game losing streak was snapped with a 123-122 overtime win over Chicago on Sunday. Following an altercation between star player Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan, the team has hit a bit of a speed bump.

Memphis is rolling, going 17-9 this season, ranking in second place in the Western Conference. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm, with the team set to take off this season. Even with the loss of Desmond Bane for a month, Memphis has won five in a row.

Here are the Hawks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Grizzlies Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +8.5 (-114)

Memphis Grizzlies: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 27.1 points and 9.6 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is second with 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.8 steals per game. Murray will be out for at least another week with an ankle injury, however. Big man Clint Capela is the only Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 11.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Atlanta has averaged 44.5 rebounds per game, which is ninth in the league, while Memphis has allowed only 43.0 rebounds per game. AJ Griffin has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 10.0 points while playing 20.7 minutes per game across his 23 appearances. Griffin hit the game-winner in overtime in Sunday’s victory.

Atlanta has averaged 113.5 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league, but ranks third by turning the ball over just 13.5 times. Atlanta’s defense has been slightly below-average, ranking 19th with 114.1 points allowed per game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.7 points and 7.8 assists per game. Morant now becomes the main focal point of the offense with Desmond Bane out until at least the New Year with a toe injury. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking third with 18.7 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.2 blocks per game, while Atlanta has had five shots blocked per game. Despite poor shooting numbers, Dillon Brooks has averaged 17.7 points per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the team. Memphis leads the league with 48.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking sixth by averaging 5.6 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking 1oth by averaging 115.0 points per game. Poor shooting numbers have held back Memphis a bit, and once those numbers improve, this offense will be even better. Memphis’ defense has been solid, ranking 12th by allowing 112.o points per game.

Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The five-game winning streak for Memphis should become six after this one. Atlanta appears to be on a downward spiral between the injuries and poor play recently.

Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis -8.5 (-106), over 227.5 (-110)