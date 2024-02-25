The Atlanta Hawks were involved in a bit of controversy on Friday during their game against the Toronto Raptors. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was ejected after arguing a no-call on Jakob Poeltl that knocked Trae Young to the ground. Young was seemingly hurt on the play and rolled over to the sideline. He remained in the game though. But with the Hawks set to square off against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Trae Young appeared on the Hawks injury report as out as per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It's not clear though when Trae Young suffered the injury but it was presumably sometime during the Hawks game against the Raptors. Young was able to play out the game and he finished with 11 points, three rebounds and seven assists in about 35 minutes of play.
The Hawks are trying to make a push for one of the lower playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference, so they'll need Young healthy. Young was named to his third All-Star appearance this season. He has been averaging 26.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
There were rumors about Young's potential availability leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, but nothing materialized. Those rumors will likely return in the offseason. The Hawks are currently 24-32 and in tenth place in the East standings. They are two and a half games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the final play-in spot.