A still-unknown lower-body injury has forced Quinn Ewers out of Texas football's matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners. In Ewers' place, Arch Manning has played lights out. With just over 13 minutes left to play, Manning has 223 passing yards and four touchdowns as well as three carries for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown. In the middle of Manning's incredible play, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young took to social media to hype up the nephew of Peyton and Eli.

Trae Young is a known college football fan. Two years ago, his post about the TCU vs. Georgia game went viral. When it was announced that Kirk Cousins was joining Trae Young in Atlanta, he shared his excitement on X.

The shaky future between Trae Young, Hawks

When he's not sharing his love of college football, Young makes bold claims about how he could've been the GOAT in the NBA. He was at it again when he listed himself as a part of his all-time NBA team while on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast.

In a recent Hawks breakdown, ClutchPoints' Malik Brown predicted a good season for Atlanta.

“With some new faces on the roster and the Eastern Conference not getting any easier, the Hawks could be in for a long season, but there's no doubt they have the talent to compete every night.

“Depending on how players such as Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher perform over the season, this Hawks team could surprise some people, or they could once again be a middle-of-the-pack team. The best case is that they're in the sixth through eighth seed range. 48 wins last year in the Eastern Conference was able to get a team to the fourth seed, but things could be different this season.”

A 48-win season would be a 12-game improvement from the Hawks' 2023-24 season. Going by last year's standings, a 48-34 record would qualify the Hawks as the No. 4 or 5 seed in the East.

Trae Young and the Hawks make their regular season debut against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.