The Atlanta Hawks are currently in a state of uncertainty as they await an injury update on Jalen Johnson. In their latest game against the Toronto Raptors, Johnson injured his left shoulder in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The team has yet to announce anything regarding his injury, but as of now, the Hawks must battle without one of their stars.

The Hawks battled in the second half of the game, and Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the bright spots on the team, ending a shooting slump for him that lasted over six games. After the game, Trae Young mentioned Bogdanovic's resurgence but also sent a message to the rest of the team with Johnson possibly being out for some time.

“We need Bogi to keep playing like that with Jalen getting hurt. Who knows how long he’ll be out, so we’re going to need other guys to step up and try to fill what Jalen brings to our team.”

Ahead of their rematch against the Raptors, Johnson has already been ruled out, which means the team will have to continue to step up in his absence. The Hawks have already played a few games this season without Johnson, but they've only won two of those games.

Hawks must manage without Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson had just returned to action for the Hawks after dealing with a right shoulder injury. He missed most of the Hawks' West Coast road trip but returned last week against the Boston Celtics. The Hawks have not fared well this season when Johnson isn't in the lineup, and it makes sense because he does a lot for the team.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, and he's making a case for the Most Improved Player Award. He's doing almost everything on the court for the Hawks as fas as crashing the boards, getting out in transition, and being a solid defender. Alongside Trae Young, they've been a major plus on the court together, and head coach Quin Snyder usually has them in together rather than staggering their minutes.

Without Johnson, the Hawks are missing a player who can rebound and push the ball while also putting pressure on the rim. They'll also be missing their second-leading scorer, which means other players on the team will have to step up. Trae Young is the obvious answer, but De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will have to help, as well as Onyeak Okongwu as he's now the starting center.

Right now, the Hawks are hoping that Johnson's injury isn't serious and he doesn't have to miss much time.