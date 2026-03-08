The Los Angeles Rams massively bolstered their secondary by acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they're trying to ensure he's a crucial part of the defense for the foreseeable future.

The Rams have made ‘significant progress' towards a contract extension with McDuffie, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. While the deal isn't technically finished, Los Angeles is confident McDuffie will soon be accounted for long-term. Once that contract does become official, the cornerback is expected to make over $30 million as the highest paid player at the position in the league.

Los Angeles finished the 2025 season ranked 19th in pass defense, allowing 216.7 yards per game. They entered the offseason looking to find a true difference making cornerback. They found that person in McDuffie. Who plays opposite him is still up in the air, but the Rams believe they now have one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league.

Over his four years with the Chiefs, McDuffie put up 246 tackles, 34 passes defended and three interceptions. During the 2025 campaign, he made 63 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pick. Furthermore, McDuffie's 75.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 11/114 cornerbacks. He ranked top 20 in both coverage (74.7, 17th) and run defense (78.5, 11th).

The Rams already handed out a $36 million extension to safety Kam Curl. But it's clear Los Angeles is focused on securing their new-look secondary long-term. Especially after trading so much draft capital for McDuffie, they want him to be a leader for the foreseeable future.

The cornerback will have plenty to prove in his first year with Los Angeles. But the Rams believe McDuffie is everything they're looking for. And they're prepared to pay him handsomely for his services.