By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks have had to weather a few injury problems to three of their most crucial players, namely Dejounte Murray, John Collins, and Clint Capela. Even Trae Young has had to endure a few knocks of his own. And it seems like these issues couldn’t have come at a worse time. After a strong start to the season, the Hawks have lost ground in the standings, falling to the eighth seed with a 14-15 record entering their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

Trae Young’s shooting struggles from the field have played such a huge part in the Hawks’ unevenness as of late. However, on Friday, Young repeatedly got to his spots, torching the Hornets to the tune of 31 points and nine assists to lead Atlanta to a much-needed 125-109 victory. After the game, Young had an apt, two-word response following a win that brings them back to .500 on the season.

“WeMove!” Young wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Hawks ought to move forward lest they get left behind in the Eastern Conference, especially with other teams such as the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, among others, surging forward. Trae Young won’t be alone in that quest, however.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, in only his seventh game back from knee injury, was on point from deep yet again. The Serbian shooting guard nailed seven triples en route to a 28-point night, giving Young a capable marksman to feed. Frank Kaminsky, AJ Griffin, and Aaron Holiday also stepped up amid the Hawks’ injury troubles.

At the end of the day, the Hawks’ fate will ride on Trae Young’s shoulders. The Hawks offense will resemble the league’s leading offense last season more closely once his percentages regress to the mean. And after this performance, he may, indeed, be moving on to greater heights.