Trae Young opens up about the rumors.

The NBA trade deadline is in everyone's rearview mirror now, but that hasn't stopped trade speculations to swirl, including ones involving Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. Despite the rumors, though, Young has made it clear that his main focus is on helping Atlanta win.

“It is part of it. The best players in the game have been traded. I mean some of the few lucky ones have been blessed to be drafted in situations where they win championships and it all be perfect for them, they can stay in that one situation forever and that is what I wanted to do with Atlanta, but who knows?” the Hawks All-Star court general said after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana on Sunday, via @JameelahJNBA (h/t Jackson Caudell of All Hawks).

“It's this type of league where things change and things happen, but obviously my mindset is staying in Atlanta right now, I don't get caught up in the rumors and all that stuff, my contract is locked in for a couple of years and I don't have very much to say about it right now,” Young added.

I asked Trae Young about his name coming up in trade rumors recently: “Obviously my mindset is staying in Atlanta right now.” Full video: https://t.co/8spfSIsJXw pic.twitter.com/86sqiPYQXl — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) February 19, 2024

Young's name has recently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the same team that his Hawks teammate, Dejounte Murray, had his name in a ton of rumors before the trade deadline. Another West franchise, the San Antonio Spurs, have also been floated as a major player in a potential Trae Young offseason trade sweepstakes.

Young signed a five-year rooki extension deal with the Hawks back in 2021 worth $215.16 million.