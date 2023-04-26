Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Trae Young just dealt the Boston Celtics a heartbreaker in Game 5. Sure enough, it sent Atlanta Hawks fans into total frenzy as they celebrated the big win on Tuesday night.

After erasing a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks found themselves trailing by just one point, 117-116, with just seven seconds left in the game. That’s when Young stepped up, draining a 29-foot triple from near the logo to give Atlanta the 119-117 lead and eventually the win.

While Celtics fans cry in frustration and disappointment over Jayson Tatum and co.’s choke job, Hawks fans couldn’t hold back their delight with the victory. Not only did they avoid getting eliminated from the playoffs, but Atlanta also now heads back home with a real chance to force a Game 7.

“Trae Young’s three-pointer was so clutch, it could have un-kinked a garden hose! The Atlanta Hawks keep the series alive, while the Boston Celtics are left wondering what went wrong. Better luck next time, Beantown!” a commenter wrote.

A hyped up supporter added, “CALL HIM A FLORIST, HE COOKS IN GARDENS.”

“Trae Young is a baaaadddd boy… great game tonight vs. the Celtics … clutch performance superstar…,” another fan said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are more reactions to Ice Trae’s game-winner for the Hawks:

Trae Young is going to go down among the greats one day folks. This is just the beginning .. pic.twitter.com/rSK88zZmG8 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 26, 2023

Trae Young when he heard “fuck Trae Young” at the Free throw line pic.twitter.com/6i1I0wEGXw — Kurisu❤️❤️ Im only human afterall 💔 (@Doitfiveviews) April 26, 2023

Call him overrated or what, but on Tuesday, Trae Young proved he’s the best player on the court. He finished with 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals as the Hawks got to live another day.

Of course the series is far from over. The Hawks are still behind the Celtics at 3-2, but it would be wrong to count them out now that they are brimming with confidence.