The Atlanta Hawks are currently stumbling toward the end of their season in the absence of point guard Trae Young, who has been out of the lineup for a few weeks now after sustaining a finger injury. Prior to the setback, Young had been enjoying arguably the best stretch of his entire career, although even that hadn't been enough to generate much success for a Hawks squad that clearly isn't a competitive roster in today's NBA.
Still, with all of his time away, it seems that Young has taken the opportunity to do some reflecting on where he is now in the five-plus years he has spent in the NBA.
On Tuesday, a post from StatMamba on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, noted that Young had knocked down a whopping 1,021 floaters during his NBA career–as opposed to a grand total of zero (0) dunks.
In response to the wild stat, Young took to his own account on X to quote tweet the original post and share his reaction.
“A bucket is a bucket.. don’t forget that kids,” wrote Young.
Indeed, at barely over six feet tall (which, of course, is minuscule by NBA standards), Trae Young has become arguably one of the best pound-for-pound scorers in NBA history, using a creative variety of off-balance floaters and other difficult shots to keep defenders at his mercy. Although practice footage has revealed that Young is in fact capable of dunking the ball, don't expect the Hawks star to break one out in a game anytime soon.