By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks suffered a tough defeat on Monday night – but dealt with an even scarier on-air incident involving longtime announcer Bob Rathburn.

Rathburn was going through the pregame notes with color commentator and Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins when he was suddenly seen visibly shaking and left unable to continue after eventually losing consciousness.

A concerned Trae Young tweeted out at Bob Rathburn after the game to let him know Hawks nation was behind him.

You’re in all our prayers @BobRathbunTV Speedy Recovery🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 6, 2022

An update from fellow Bally Sports broadcaster Kelly Crull indicated that Rathburn had suffered from dehydration and was considered stable after being brought to a nearby hospital:

“For those watching Hawks tonight, thank you for your grace & keep prayers coming. Our partner Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals quickly treated him for dehydration-he is stable, responsive & @ Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

Thankfully, Bob was able to recover from what looked to be a concerning medical emergency. Rathburn has been the TV voice for Atlanta Hawks basketball for nearly three decades now, first starting on with the broadcast in 1996 and has gone strong ever since. He also covers the Hawks’ WNBA affiliate, the Atlanta Dream.

Hawks sideline reporter Lauren Jbara stepped in to help take over play-by-play duties for Rathburn last-minute as the Hawks fell to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-114.

But clearly the more important end result is that Bob Rathburn is doing okay after the medical scare that left fans worried for him prior to tip-off.