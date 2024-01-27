Hawks star Trae Young talked about how his team's strategy during Luka Doncic's 73-point outburst.

It hasn’t even been a month into the season, but we’ve already seen some incredible performances from incredible players. Just a few days ago, Joel Embiid dropped a cool 70 points for the team. It came on the same day that Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62 points as well. Now, we saw another historic performance when Luka Doncic scored 73 points on the Atlanta Hawks.

After the game, Hawks star Trae Young was asked about Luka Doncic’s magnificent game. Young said that the team threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Dallas Mavericks star, to no avail. In the end, Doncic’s brilliance was just too much for Atlanta to overcome, per Dallas Morning News.

“S***, we were trying everything,” Hawks star Trae Young said. “Sometimes you have to pick your poison. After he had scored, what, 60, we started doing more double teams and they started making 3s.”

Why did the Hawks not double Doncic earlier, you might ask? The thing is, doubling Luka is much easier said than done. Doncic’s greatest strength might not even be his scoring, as great as he is at that. His best weapon is passing and his ability to find the open man. Doubling Doncic just allows him to pick apart a defense easier due to the natural open gaps.

The Hawks gambled by trying to stop Doncic without sending a double team outright. Ultimately, it failed, as Doncic still had his way with the Atlanta defense. And as Young noted, even when they started doubling, Doncic was able to make the right reads and hit his open shooters. It’s the ultimate nightmare scenario for any team.