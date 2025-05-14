May 14, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season went from bad to worse when Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March. The star guard had successful surgery and continues to rehab the injury.

Irving, who is expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, gave an in-depth look at his recovery on social media:

Mavs star Kyrie Irving posted this video of his recovery process from his ACL injury 🔥 (via KyrieIrving/TT)pic.twitter.com/dGeGl4WPuL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

You can feel the emotion. Kyrie Irving is working tirelessly to get back to 100% after a very impressive season where he was arguably the Mavs' best player, especially after the Luka Doncic trade. Kyrie averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He was named an All-Star in February for the ninth time.

The Mavericks were criticized, however, for Irving's usage after the Doncic blockbuster. He played nearly 40 minutes per contest across the last 10 games before the injury. He was on the court a lot — probably more than he should've been.

Kyrie Irving has a player option for $44 million next season, but after the Mavericks heroically landed the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, there's definitely a new sense of optimism surrounding the franchise. Cooper Flagg, who is the projected top selection, could be a game-changer at the next level after balling out at Duke for one season.

Dallas made the Play-In Tournament but failed to advance to the actual playoffs, which didn't come as a surprise considering their injury problems. Irving will be the main man next season alongside Anthony Davis, while Flagg will surely have a solid role as well if he does end up in North Texas.

While the recovery for a torn ACL is long and strenuous, Irving is clearly committed to taking every possible step to be the player he was before the injury. After all, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Every NBA fan can't wait to see him back on the court because he is one of the most electric players in the game.