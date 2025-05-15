Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recalled the last time he spoke to Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic following the biggest trade of the 2024-25 campaign. Kidd reportedly resented the Mavericks' Doncic trade and takes zero responsibility for how it went down. However, Jason did admit to reaching out to Luka the morning the deal was announced.

Kidd says a text message following the trade was the last time he spoke to Doncic, per Fox Sports Radio's The Dan Patrick Show.

“I don’t think he was too happy, and just again, from the experience of being traded, maybe he was surprised, upset; feelings are high. Again, I loved the opportunity of coaching Luka,” Kidd said. “He’s an incredible person, and we all know his talent is one of the best in the world. So again my mindset is to deal with the cards that I’m dealt and keep pushing forward. I’ve always said this publicly and privately, I’ve always wished Luka the best, he’s one of the best players in the world.”

Rich Paul on pressure facing Anthony Davis, Mavericks

After the Lakers' first-round exit and watching the Mavericks win this year's NBA Draft lottery, it'll be interesting to see how Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis respond beginning an entire campaign with their new respective teams. The same goes for Luka Doncic and the Lakers. However, if you ask Davis' agent, Rich Paul says the pressure isn't on Davis' performance, but rather the Mavs improve their rosters.

Paul revealed his take with NBA insider Chris Haynes, per Haynes Briefs.

“That's not on the players,” Paul said. “Both guys can go out and score 30 and 40 and 50… it's the race of the front offices, right? Who's going to make the proper moves for each one of those guys to be successful?

“As much as you want to lean on how great an individual was and or is, you also have to factor in the decision-makers to help place the proper pieces around them. Yeah we're going to always have the conversations about the top players, and it should be about the top players, but you always have to look into what takes place,” Paul concluded.

Rich Paul, who reps Anthony Davis, on if there’s pressure on AD to prove he’s worthy of being traded for Luka Doncic: ‘That’s not on the players…It’s the race of the front offices.’ #haynesbriefs https://t.co/kPwFZk3WtB pic.twitter.com/YVW5OW1RZH — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mavericks have the opportunity to draft the number NBA prospect in Duke product Cooper Flagg, which has led to some speculating a potential deal for an established All-Star could go down ahead of this year's draft or that the Mavs will have a new cornerstone star to build around.