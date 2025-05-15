Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein recently floated Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball as a potential trade target for the Dallas Mavericks, calling him an “interesting name” during an appearance on a livestream with the DLLS Mavs Podcast.

“I would just say… he’s an interesting name that we need to keep on the radar,” Stein said.

The comment adds to ongoing speculation surrounding Dallas’ backcourt plans, with Kyrie Irving expected to miss most of the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn ACL in March. With the Mavericks planning to pursue a point guard via trade or free agency, Ball’s name now joins a growing list of potential options for the franchise.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dallas fully intends to acquire a point guard this offseason, regardless of the direction they take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While Cooper Flagg is widely projected to be selected first overall by Dallas, the franchise still has an immediate need for veteran playmaking and backcourt depth.

Lonzo Ball emerges as potential trade target for Mavericks amid backcourt uncertainty

Ball, 27, returned to the court this past season after missing more than two years due to persistent knee injuries. He appeared in 35 games for the Bulls, including 14 starts, and averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in 22.2 minutes per contest.

The Bulls hold a $10 million team option on Ball for the 2025-26 season. While Chicago’s long-term direction remains unclear, Ball’s expiring contract and positional versatility could make him a target for teams seeking short-term depth or defensive stability at the guard position. His ability to defend multiple backcourt matchups, facilitate in transition, and play without dominating the ball could make him a fit alongside younger scorers like Cooper Flagg and veteran big man Anthony Davis in Dallas.

The Mavericks are coming off a season of major changes, including the midseason trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davis and Max Christie. Dallas missed the playoffs after falling in the second leg of the Play-In Tournament, but later secured the top pick in the draft through the lottery. The combination of a top-tier rookie and experienced role players could be key to helping the franchise reestablish itself as a playoff contender.

While Ball’s injury history remains a concern, Stein’s comment suggests that the Mavericks’ front office may be exploring multiple avenues to address their backcourt needs. With Irving’s timeline uncertain and no clear long-term point guard in place, the Mavericks could see Ball as a low-risk option with potential upside if he remains healthy.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center, and Dallas is expected to be among the most active teams during what could be a pivotal offseason.