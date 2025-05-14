The Dallas Mavericks hit the lottery jackpot when they won the first overall pick of this year's draft, granting them a mulligan after their controversial decision to trade Luka Doncic away by giving them the opportunity to draft the highly-touted Cooper Flagg. Flagg has long been regarded as a franchise-altering talent who can do his damage on both ends of the floor — now giving the Mavericks another roadmap to sustained contention after giving up their former superstar in Doncic despite him being in his prime.

However, the Mavericks' roster is built to win now, and it's not quite clear if their timeline will align with that of Flagg's development. By the time Flagg is in his prime, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he returns from injury) will be out of theirs. As a result, Charles Barkley is suggesting that the Mavs trade away the first overall pick in a deal that would bring back Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom the Milwaukee Bucks could decide to trade if he decides to ask out.

“If I'm Milwaukee, first call I'm making is to Dallas. Because if Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, are they contenders next year?” Barkley asked on Tuesday night's edition of TNT's Inside the NBA. “That'd be a great way to start the Milwaukee rebuild. Dame's out all of next year basically too.”

"If Cooper Flagg ends up in Dallas, does that make them contenders next year?…If I'm Milwaukee, first call I'm making is to Dallas." Charles Barkley on a possible Flagg-Giannis swap 🗣️

Mavericks are somehow granted a mulligan

The Mavericks have certainly done themselves no favors over the past few months. Trading Luka Doncic away, and without drumming up a bidding war, was such a cataclysmic decision, and yet here they are, getting another chance to build a contender with a game-changing prospect such as Cooper Flagg falling into their lap.

Trading for Antetokounmpo may immediately vault the Mavericks into title contention for next season; a frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Davis would be unstoppable, and they should still have quality role players left on the roster even after making such a trade.

But with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison being a fan of defense and building a sustainable contender, one would think that he's head over heels for Flagg as a prospect.

To that end, perhaps drafting Flagg and letting him develop in an environment where he won't feel the pressure to lead the team from day one would be ideal for the Mavs as they look to win back the good graces of their loyal fanbase following the disaster that was the Doncic trade.