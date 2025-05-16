May 16, 2025 at 12:01 AM ET

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is following in the footsteps of his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, in making a game-changing move in women's sports with his latest investment. A renowned advocate for women's sports, Ohanian acquired a 10% stake in Chelsea FC Women for $26 million.

The investment, which values the club at over $265 million, is entirely dedicated to the women’s team and was made through Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. His business partner, Katelin Holloway, will also be involved.

This bold decision marks another significant step for the 42-year-old entrepreneur. He co-founded Angel City FC alongside Williams in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Now, his support extends to the global stage with his involvement in one of England's most successful women's football clubs.

Ohanian confirmed the acquisition and his new role on the board of Chelsea FC Women. He expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the club's growth and supporting its journey to further dominance in women's football.

“It was a very compelling opportunity and I’m excited to help them build their fan base here in the U.S. and beyond,” he told Front Office Sports. “This team is special, these ladies have the MASSIVE trophy case to prove it!”

Chelsea FC Women have been nothing short of unstoppable. They recently concluded a historic 2024–25 season, finishing unbeaten in the Women's Super League (WSL) with 19 wins and 3 draws. This marked their sixth consecutive WSL title and eighth overall.

The team also captured the Women's League Cup and advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, solidifying their status as one of Europe’s premier women’s teams.

Sonia Bompastor, the club's new manager, has been instrumental in this dominant season. With her leadership, Chelsea Women have shown exceptional form both domestically and internationally.

Key players like Aggie Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd have been pivotal to the club's success. Beever-Jones netted nine league goals and 13 across all competitions. Meanwhile, Rytting-Kaneryd led the squad with four assists, showcasing her playmaking abilities in crucial matches.

The team now looks ahead to their next major challenge. They will face Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup final this Sunday, at Wembley Stadium. The match is expected to draw massive crowds and further spotlight the growing influence of women’s football in the UK.

Ohanian’s investment represents a deep-rooted belief in the growth and potential of women’s sports. His involvement with Chelsea FC Women sends a strong message that top-tier women’s football is worthy of substantial investment.

With Ohanian and Serena Williams backing both Chelsea FC Women and Angel City FC, the power couple is solidifying their legacy as pioneers for change and empowerment in women’s sports.