Bruce Bochy continues to etch his name deeper into baseball history. With the Texas Rangers’ 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, Bochy secured the 2,195th regular-season victory of his managerial career, passing Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson for sixth on Major League Baseball’s all-time wins list.

The 70-year-old Bochy, now in his 28th year as a manager, boasts a career record of 2,195-2,206, collected across stints with the Padres, Giants, and now Rangers. The win over Houston also marked his 192nd with Texas, where he has led the reigning World Series champions since 2023.

“Continuing to move up the all-time ranks. Now 6th all time,” the Rangers' X account posted Thursday night. “Congrats, Boch!”

The five men ahead of Bochy—Connie Mack, Tony La Russa, John McGraw, Bobby Cox, and Joe Torre—are all Hall of Famers. Torre, sitting at 2,326 wins, is the next milestone Bochy has in his sights. Should he remain at the helm through 2026, he has a realistic shot at surpassing the former Yankees and Braves manager.

Bochy already has the accolades to match his win total. His four World Series titles (three with the Giants and one with the Rangers) put him in rare air among managers, especially considering he came out of retirement to lead Texas to its first-ever championship in 2023.

From his early years with the San Diego Padres (951-975 record) to his dynasty-building run with the San Francisco Giants (1,052-1,054), and now his successful return with the Rangers, Bochy’s consistency has been a defining trait.

His latest win came in vintage fashion — a tight, low-scoring battle where every decision mattered. Texas capitalized early and leaned on its pitching and defense to edge the Astros, a franchise they bested in last year’s ALCS en route to their title.

Bochy's milestone is more than just a number — it's a testament to a career marked by resilience, leadership, and a knack for winning when it matters most. And with the Rangers poised for another postseason push, his journey up the all-time leaderboard is far from over.