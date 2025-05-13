As soon as the Dallas Mavericks landed the No. 1 pick, all eyes were on Cooper Flagg. One of those pairs of eyes happens to be Rich Paul.

The latter is Anthony Davis's agent, who was traded to the Mavericks as part of the Luka Doncic trade. However, rumors are piling up about the franchise trading that pick away.

Paul said on the Pat McAfee Show that he believes that will not happen under any circumstances.

“No, I think there will be no trade,” Paul said. “I think the Mavs take him, and I think it’s the right thing for the kid. Look, there have been some teams there that would’ve loved to have him, but I think when you look at Cooper Flagg, where he is today, his ability to develop next to guys like AD and Lively and also playing with Kyrie once he’s back, I think it helps him.

“Oftentimes, guys go number one, and we put so many expectations on these young players that’s not realistic. So this allows him to develop on a real timeline. He gets to play through mistakes without all the pressure being on him.”

Rich Paul sees the Mavericks drafting Cooper Flagg

For the Mavericks, there are some reasons to trade the pick. The opportunity to land a Giannis Antetokounmpo is tempting, but it's a move they shouldn't pursue.

After all, Flagg can truly be a generational player. He has the 3-level scoring, the elite defense, and the mental toughness. He has an edge that plenty of general managers are amazed by.

Not to mention, Duke basketball sparked hype around Flagg after the Mavericks won the pick. It hasn't just been because of his attending the school. It's his accolades and achievements.

As a one-and-done, Flagg took home a mountain of trophies. He was the ACC Player of the Year, the ACC Rookie of the Year, as well as winning the Naismith Player of the Year.

For a freshman, those are quite the achievements. Not to mention that he helped Duke basketball reach the Final Four for the first time in Jon Scheyer's head coaching career.

At the end of the day, Dallas is landing a winner and a true face of the franchise. Although Doncic was that face, this fits more perfectly into what Nico Harrison wants the team to be.

A defensively focused, versatile yet effective offensive team. Flagg could be the missing piece that the franchise has sought after.