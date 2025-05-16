Christian Braun made franchise history with his excellent performance in Game 6 of the West Semis series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

In 39 minutes of action, Braun finished with a stat line of 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

With his performance, he became the youngest player in Nuggets history to have 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, five or more assists, and three or more steals in a playoff game, per StatMuse.

What's next for Christian Braun, Nuggets

It was an important display for Christian Braun to have for the Nuggets, helping them keep their season alive for at least one more game.

After going back and forth with the Thunder in the first half as they only trailed 61-58 at halftime, the Nuggets elevated their effort in the second half. They exploded with a 31-point outing in the third quarter, growing their lead to double-digits as Oklahoma City were unable to make a rally down the stretch.

Five players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Braun. Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-14 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown, and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Jamal Murray came next with 25 points and eight rebounds, Julian Strawther put up 15 points, while Michael Porter Jr. provided 10 points and four rebounds.

As a result, the Nuggets have the opportunity to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2023 and their third since 2020. Denver's playoff experience, especially in Game 7s, will be crucial as they seek to continue their playoff run this year.

The Nuggets will be on the road when they face the Thunder in a critical Game 7. The contest will take place on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.