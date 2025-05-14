The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick overall in the NBA Draft and are expected to select former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. With the organization potentially creating a big three in Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis, rumors suggest the front office will be aggressive in adding a point guard in the offseason.

Rumors are that the Mavericks fully plan on adding a point guard either via trade or through free agency, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. It's unclear exactly what Dallas might be willing to give up in a trade, however, it sounds like general manager Nico Harrison is planning for a busy offseason.

During a segment at the NBA Draft Combine, Charania floated the idea that the Mavericks are already forming a big three in Dallas. Although Dallas owns the No. 1 pick overall, the 31-year-old NBA insider firmly believes the organization is going to pursue a point guard to help create a championship-caliber roster.

"The Mavericks will be pursuing a point guard, whether that's in the trade market, in free agency."

Depending on the decisions other teams and players across the league make regarding the team and player options, the Mavericks could have plenty of point guard options in free agency. Some names to keep an eye on include Fred VanVleet, Malcolm Brogdon, D'Angelo Russell, and Dennis Schroder.

As far as trade candidates go, it's not entirely clear who the Mavericks may have in their sights. More rumors will likely come to fruition at the conclusion of the NBA Playoffs. Regardless, Dallas is certainly a team to keep an eye on in the offseason.

It's a wild situation in Dallas, as Harrison and the franchise received plenty of scrutiny for trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans hopped on social media and accused the league of rigging the NBA Draft Lottery in the Mavericks' favor. However, there is no solid proof of that being the case.