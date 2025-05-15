Fans were devastated when Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in a regular-season game this year. Thankfully, on May 14, Irving uploaded a video tracking his road to recovery. In it, he tucked in an easter egg no one expected: a 29-second clip of a new rap song, per Instagram

To date, “Ridiculous” from the Uncle Drew soundtrack stands as Irving’s only officially released track. On that record, he delivers a pop-leaning performance, gliding through melodies with ease. But this new, unreleased song playing in the background of his recovery video shows a completely different side. Here, Irving sounds like a confident rapper who’s been in the booth for years.

“Stuck on this road / I vow to make it home,” he spits at one point. The song opens with the lines, “I’m tired being stuck up in this Matrix / Runnin’ up in different places, so many phases / I’ve gone through without the truth / I let a lot of time pass without my truce.”

Fans caught on quickly. “Kyrie better than some of y’all’s favorite rappers 😭✌️,” one Instagram user commented. “Bro raps like how he dribbles 😭,” another added. That second take? Spot-on. The rhythm in his delivery mimics his on-court style: unpredictable, smooth, and always a step ahead. Of course, you have the hate takes. “Great basketball player. We’ll leave it there,” someone commented.

Recovery and Reflection

The video featured Irving consulting with doctors and grinding through workouts with trainers. It wrapped with a tease: “to be continued…”

While sidelined, Irving has kept a close watch on his Mavericks. He joined the wave of NBA players reacting to Dallas’ shocking leap to the top of the 2025 draft board. On Tuesday, he posted “1.8%” with a couple of laughing emojis on X, referencing the team’s slim odds of landing the No. 1 pick.

Before the injury, Irving made his ninth All-Star Game and was putting together one of his more efficient campaigns: 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 50 games, while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 40.1% from deep, and 91.6% at the line.

Kyrie Irving has dealt with multiple left knee setbacks over his 14-year career. From the 2015 NBA Finals fracture to the 2018 hardware complications with the Celtics, his knees have been through it. January remains the target for his return. Until then, fans wouldn't mind a mixtape—or at least the full version of that track.