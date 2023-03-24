A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are not playing Thursday night, so they have the time to catch some March Madness action. And what a time for them to watch the NCAA tournament, especially the showdown between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 round.

“Markquis Nowell Ladies & gentleman! Don’t Stop!! @MrNewYorkCityy,” Young said in a tweet.

Young was particularly left mesmerized by the performance of no other than Kansas State Markquis Nowell. Like Trae Young, Nowell has the ability to take over a game despite a small frame. And boy did he do just that against the Spartans, with Nowell putting on a show at Madison Square Garden.

Nowell, playing on a bad ankle, scored 20 points and set a new NCAA record with 19 assists. He also finished the game with five steals in addition to the baskets he made and created through his incredible playmaking abilities. His performance surely resonated with Trae Young, who was also an offensive dynamo during his one year of stay in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Trae Young knows the feeling of having an amazing performance under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, as he’s done that on numerous occasions in his NBA career. For Nowell, he is hoping that he can sustain that kind of performance going forward in the Big Dance. Kansas State, which moves on to the Elite Eight round, will do battle next against the winner of the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls.