Trae Young opens up on his All-Star snub

The 2024 All-Star lineups have been fully revealed and unfortunately for Atlanta Hawks fans, Trae Young wasn't selected this year. Despite being second in the Eastern Conference among fan votes, “Ice Trae” was ultimately left out of the festivities in Indianapolis.

Following the Hawks' Friday night win over the Phoenix Suns, Young was asked how he felt regarding the snub. Aside from acknowledging his fans for their effort, Young had nothing else to say.

“I've got a lot of love for the fans,” Young said, via Sports Illustrated's Jackson Caudell. “I don't really have much to say about it right now.”

A follow up question came in the form of whether Young would play if he was asked to replace one of the reserves. The 25-year-old had a classy answer in response.

“I would (play) because I'm representing not just myself. Instead of being selfish and being an a***ole towards it (the snub)…I would go but I'd want to get the invite of course first,” he added.

Trae Young shared his reaction to not making the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/Dj3v4UDkyT — jackson caudell (@jacksoncaudell) February 3, 2024

Trae Young's snub could be attributed to the Hawks' record

This season, Young has been averaging 27.1 points and 11 assists per game in 43 outings played. Despite his numbers being a clear argument starter, one factor that could have played a part in his exclusion would be none other than the Hawks' current record. Atlanta is 21-27 and places 10th in the standings at the moment.

Even with a backcourt consisting of Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks seem to have trouble racking up the wins. And as it stands, the other guards selected to the Eastern Conference reserves play in frontrunning teams.

Whatever the case, it seems like Trae Young is playing with a vengeance. Against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, “Ice Trae” finished with 32 points and 15 assists, shooting seven three-pointers en route to the win. Although Young may not be playing in Indianapolis this year, his averages tell a story of their own.