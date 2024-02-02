The NBA left arguably the Eastern Conference's best point guard out of the All-Star game.

On Thursday evening, it was revealed that Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young had been snubbed from the NBA All-Star game for the second straight season. By any conceivable metric, Young is a top three playmaker in the Eastern Conference; however, a strange vitriol has hung over the Hawks star ever since he started finding success in the NBA, leading to heavy goalpost shifting around this time of year as he tries to represent his city on the big stage.

In NBA history, three instances have occurred in which a player averaged at least 25 points and 10 assists per game and missed the All-Star Game. Trae Young accounts for two of them, with the other being Michael Adams in the 1990-1991 NBA season, per SportsCenter on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

It's worth noting that the Hawks are not exactly a great team, as they currently sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. However, All-Star selections in previous seasons including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last year and Stephen Curry this year have proven that team success does not prevent a player from making the big game.

Unless, apparently, that player is Trae Young, who would be traded in a heartbeat for several of the names who made the cut ahead of him if those teams' general managers were given the chance.

Instead, Young will have to watch the proceedings from home. The Hawks will next take the floor at home against the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening from State Farm Arena.