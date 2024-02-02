Atlanta could be the team to keep an eye on over the next week.

Just a week remains before the 2024 NBA trade deadline and basketball fans have Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on notifications as they await some blockbuster deals to go down. NBA fans could probably expect to see breaking news on the Atlanta Hawks, who have been in trade talks for the majority of the campaign.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks are apparently “the most active and aggressive team in the marketplace,” as they reportedly look to shop most of their veteran players.

The latest intel on the Hawks' front maintains that Dejounte Murray, whom Fischer noted as “arguably the best player known to be available,” is still on the trade block.

Likewise, Atlanta has also had discussions with rival teams on Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and AJ Griffin, who have been on the block since the summer.

However, Atlanta doesn't seem too keen on moving Bogdan Bogdanovic as, apart from the Hawks' two reported “untouchables,” Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, the team values the Serbian guard high enough to keep him past the trade deadline.

With another disappointing campaign, Atlanta (20-27) is prepared to sell at the trade deadline and retool ahead of next season. After a year and a half together, they have come to terms that the Young and Murray backcourt has not gone the way they expected. That has motivated them to shop Murray, who has been linked as a potential trade target among many playoff hopefuls around the league such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is having a strong enough campaign off the bench to warrant his place on this Hawks roster for the foreseeable future. He has been a stellar contributor off the bench, averaging 17.1 points per game.