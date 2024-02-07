The Hawks should entertain the idea of trading away their franchise cornerstone instead, suggests Bill Simmons.

The Atlanta Hawks, despite looking poised to compete for a playoff spot this season, have fallen off the pace despite having a full offseason under head coach Quin Snyder's tutelage. As a result, the Hawks appear poised to be sellers with the trade deadline fast approaching, with the likes of Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic drawing plenty of interest on the trade market.

However, while Trae Young's spot on the team appears to be safe for now despite all the long-shot trade rumors involving the Hawks' franchise cornerstone, Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested that Atlanta take the initiative in selling Young off since he would net the team more assets in preparation for an all-out retooling of the team.

“I don’t think the offers are lighting them up for Murray, but I think the offers could be pretty good from the right team for Trae Young,” Simmons said on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons podcast.

One of the teams that Simmons suggested go all out for the Hawks star was the San Antonio Spurs, as the famous basketball talking head wants to see Victor Wembanyama play with someone who can get him the ball at will given how dangerous he already is as a player in the early goings of his rookie season.

“You know one of my goals in life is to get Wemby a fun guard that can interact with him properly because the Spurs are just bound and determined to have him just be on his own and do all his stuff like he’s a tennis player and being on a team doesn’t matter. I think they should overpay for Trae Young,” Simmons added.

There appears to be no indication that the Hawks are going to entertain offers for Trae Young anytime soon. But the rumor mill indicates that Young would be open to a trade to the Spurs if it gets to that point. Whatever the case may be, teaming up Young with Victor Wembanyama would be a sight to behold, as it should expedite the Spurs' contending timeline if they manage to pull off the unthinkable.