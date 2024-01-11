Trae Young may be looking for greener pastures...

The Atlanta Hawks aimed to be one of the top-six teams in the Eastern Conference this season. After all, they were able to finish the 2023 playoffs strong with new head coach Quin Snyder's arrival. Alas, Trae Young and company have failed to make the requisite jump. In fact, they have fallen off the pace in the playoff race, as they currently have a 15-21 record, which is good for 11th-best in the conference.

This is far from what the Hawks envisioned when they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade from the San Antonio Spurs to pair him up with Young in an All-Star backcourt. As a result, Murray now finds himself in trade rumors, with teams such as the Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers showing interest in the 27-year old guard.

At this point, anyone might be available on the trade market for the Hawks apart from Trae Young. But there are also rumblings that the Hawks might be willing to blow it all up, with Young netting Atlanta a plethora of draft assets and young prospects. To that end, according to Matt Moore of Action Network, Young and his camp are reportedly open to a move to San Antonio to create a deadly duo with Victor Wembanyama.

Now, the Spurs' interest level in Young remains unclear. But one would think that they will be interested in the superior Hawks guard, seeing as they're also reportedly one of the teams that have shown interest in trading for Dejounte Murray.

To be clear, the Hawks' intention is to keep Trae Young in Atlanta and build around him. There is no urgency for the Hawks to do anything on the Young trade front anyway, as 25-year old guard is under contract for at least two more seasons after this one, with an early termination option for the 2026-27 season.

But the Hawks are running the treadmill of mediocrity, and it might be difficult for them to surround Young with the necessary pieces to contend. Teaming up with the fastest-rising star in the NBA in Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs will certainly sound enticing to someone who's been part of one of the most middling teams in league history.