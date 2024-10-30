The Atlanta Hawks are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries to their wing rotation just a week into their 2024-25 season, one in which Trae Young has led the team to a 2-2 start. The Hawks most recently lost to the Washington Wizards in a frustrating game at home on Monday evening, one in which Young struggled mightily from the field.

The Hawks are hoping to see continued improvement from rookie number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, one of the few perimeter players who is healthy for the team at the current juncture. Recently, Risacher spoke on the difference in athleticism that he has noticed in the NBA when compared to when he played in his native France, per John Hollinger, via Bleacher Report on Instagram.

“Athleticism in the NBA is very different,” said Risacher. “There is not a league on the planet where you can see this type of length, athleticism and talent on the floor. Just adjusting to the speed of the games and the pace.”

He also had a hilarious way of looking at the situation.

“Back in France I was super athletic, and now I’m just a regular dude,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hawks coach Quin Snyder knows that Risacher will fill into his frame eventually and adjust to the physicality at the NBA level, but that it will take time.

“When you’re 19, it doesn’t matter how many protein shakes you drink,” said Snyder.

Can the Hawks do anything of note this year?

When the Hawks hit the floor on Wednesday for a highly anticipated (by some) rematch against the Wizards, they will be doing so without Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and Dyson Daniels, each of whom is already injured at this early juncture of the season.

This figures to put even more burden on the shoulders of Trae Young, who played excellent basketball throughout the first three games but saw a dramatic dip in the first game against the Wizards on Monday.

The Hawks do have something to be excited about in power forward Jalen Johnson, who was recently inked to a long term extension and appeared to shake off some early season jitters with a breakout performance on Monday. Atlanta also has seen some flashes of elite defense and offensive upside from both Dyson Daniels and Risacher, each of whom is 21 years old or younger.

In any case, the Hawks are set to take the court against the Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.