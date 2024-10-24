The Atlanta Hawks 2024 No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, didn't wait for long to make his first-ever NBA basket. In fact, he did it on his first shot attempt, which was a three-pointer, and the Hawks fans went wild for the rookie.

Expand Tweet

Before the game, head coach Quin Snyder was asked about Risacher and if he had talked to him about playing in his first NBA game.

“I'm aware of Zacch as a member of our team, and I'm always conscious of those things, but I think he loves playing,” Snyder said. “He's played in a competitive environment in Europe. This will be different for him. I think every opening night is a little bit different. I feel like he's doing the same thing. His routine is the same, and we've worked on that from the beginning of the year. His focus is doing the work and playing his game, which is shoot when you're open. I think he's looking forward to playing.”

Zaccharie Risacher has the Hawks excited for his rookie season

During the preseason, Zaccharie Risacher showed flashes of what's to come in his NBA career, and players and coaches have had nothing but good things to say about how he's performed since coming to Atlanta. In the Hawks first preseason game, Risacher finished with 18 points, and he did a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball.

After the game, Risacher shared his thoughts on his performance.

“I was super excited for the game,” Risacher said. “Just like the process with training camp and everything, it was the start of something great, I think. I want to be good for my teammates, so I’m glad it went well.”

Trae Young had high praise for Risacher after the game.

“He can shoot the ball really well, has a really good feel for the game, can make the right reads, obviously he’s going to make some turnovers, make some mistakes here and there, but he’s going to have a hell of a career, and tonight was just the beginning,” Young said.