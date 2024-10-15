The Atlanta Hawks are almost close to starting the season, and they'll have a few new pieces to work with it. With changes to the roster come new roles for both the new and older players. There are also some players this season for the Hawks that could have breakout seasons, and there's one in particular who could surprise a lot of people, and it's Kobe Bufkin.

Bufkin is going into his second season with the team, and he has a chance to have a more expanded role. The big question for the Hawks is what will happen when Trae Young goes to the bench now since Dejounte Murray is gone, and there aren't many options. As of now, Bufkin is the obvious answer, and there's a chance that he could blossom in the role as the backup point guard for the Hawks.

Kobe Bufkin's success in the G-League improved his game

Last season, Kobe Bufkin found a lot of success in the G-League, since he wasn't getting many minutes on the regular roster. That was a plus for him, as he found a lot of success with the College Park Skyhawks.

Bufkin went on a run where he was scoring 30+ points almost every game, and he was getting whatever he wanted on the offensive end. Not only was his offense a highlight of his time there in the G-League, but his defense stood out as well. With Trae Young going down with an injury, Bufkin was poised to get minutes in the backcourt, and he made the most of them while he could.

Can Kobe Bufkin lead the Hawks' second unit?

With Dejounte Murray gone and not having another guard to stagger minutes with Trae Young, Kobe Bufkin looks like the clear-cut favorite to be the backup guard. Coming out of college, Bufkin was known as more as an off-ball guard, but the Hawks have been using him as the primary ball handler. Luckily for Bufkin, he'll probably have Bogdan Bogdanovic on the floor with him when he comes off the bench, and that should alleviate some of the pressure off of him.

Bufkin has shown signs of being a solid playmaker, and there should be no issues with him getting his teammates involved. On defense, there were times when he showed good skills at the point of attack and played the lanes well, and the Hawks will need that in the second unit. There will be some rough patches with him to start, but as the season progresses, he should be the one Hawks that has truly excelled in his role.

Kobe Bufkin could be the backup guard of Hawks' future

It's been years since the last time the Hawks had a solidified backup guard, and Kobe Bufkin could be that player for the team. There shouldn't be much pressure on him to make things happen on offense, and his defense alone should keep him on the court. It's also important to note that Bufkin didn't see much time on the floor last season with the Hawks, so he'll still be learning as he goes.

Last season, Bufkin averaged 4.8 points in 17 games played, and this year, there should be an uptick in his minutes, as well as his points. If Bufkin is able to take control of his role, the Hawks will be in good shape when Young is resting.