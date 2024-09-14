Howard University alumnus Nick Cannon is set to host the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands. The complete schedule of participating schools was released earlier this week by Honda Battle of the Bands. HBOB is the country’s top showcase for HBCU marching bands. Cannon will host the battle’s first ever West Coast show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Honda Battle of the Bands has been a cherished celebration for fans of HBCU marching bands, resonating deeply with generations who hold Black culture close to their hearts,” said Cannon. “Hosting HBOB’s first-ever West Coast show is an honor. We’re going to create unforgettable moments together.

One of Cannon’s most notable roles is as Devin Miles in the 2002 film “Drumline.” The film takes a dive into the world of HBCUs, with a primary focus on the marching band. Drumline inspired multiple generations to consider and attend HBCUs.

Starting his own HBCU legacy, Cannon graduated from Howard University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He would travel twice a week to Howard for his criminology classes. Cannon also graduated with a minor in African studies. He also aspires to obtain his master’s in psychology and eventually his Ph.D.

Cannon also delivered the commencement speech that same year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement was held virtually, and Cannon gave his speech over Zoom. In an interview with “The View” back in 2020, he shared his experience giving the commencement.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead, he said.

The Honda Battle of the Bands will take place Saturday, February 1, 2025. Watch the reveal video of the full marching band lineup at https://honda.us/HBOB2025Lineup.