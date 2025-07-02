Applications for Edward Waters University are at an all-time high for the upcoming Fall 2025 academic semester. According to the university, it has received 11,500 applications so far, the highest number of applications in its 158-year history.

Founded in 1866 by African Methodist Episcopal Church members as a school to educate freedmen and their offspring, Edward Waters University is a private, Christian, HBCU located in Jacksonville, Florida.

In comparison to the 2024 application season, the spike in applications amounts to a 6.2% rise. In addition to applications, the institution has witnessed a 17.6% increase in enrollment deposits from potential new students. The bump is an excellent indication of development and makes it quite evident that Edward Waters is becoming more popular.

The noteworthy growth of Edward Waters reflects a larger trend among many other HBCU communities as institutions continue to broaden their academic offerings and draw in a more diverse student body.

Officials at the university credit this outstanding growth to a combination of recent strategic efforts. Creating cutting-edge academic programs that cater to the demands of contemporary careers is one of them. The school is also giving top priority to vigorous and focused outreach initiatives to potential students and their families. This increase in enrollment is primarily due to the university's recent expansion into graduate-level study. For students looking for advanced degrees and jobs at Edward Waters, the expansion into higher degree programs offers additional opportunities.

The president and CEO of Edward Waters University, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., was overjoyed by the achievement. In a recent press release, Faison stated, “The president and CEO of Edward Waters University, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., was overjoyed by the achievement. In the release, Faison stated, “This historic milestone speaks volumes about the growing momentum, relevance, and reputation of Edward Waters University across the state, nation, and globe.

He highlighted that the institution is still committed to strengthening this solid base by consistently working to provide an education that is both accessible to a large audience and intellectually demanding.

Vice President of Enrollment Management and Strategic Matriculant Services Dr. Jennifer Price attributed this achievement to her enrollment staff. Their strategy, she continued, is based on telling “the Edward Waters story,” which resonates deeply with potential students.