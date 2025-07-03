As DeSean Jackson approaches his first season as coach of Delaware State, he has never hesitated to show his appreciation to Deion Sanders for his coaching journey. While Sanders isn't the first former NFL player to become an HBCU coach, he commanded attention at Jackson State like no other before him.

In a recent appearance on All Facts, No Breaks, he spoke about his appreciation for Sanders.

“Coach Prime, man, I can't stress enough about how he's opened doors up for guys like myself,” Jackson said. “We talked about Michael Vick being at Norfolk. We play this year. Just being able to learn from guys like him that's been at an HBCU when he was at Jackson State, now he's at Colorado, it's a stepping stone for me.”

He also spoke about the task at hand: revitalizing Delaware State's football program.

“I wanted to come here. They only won two games in the past two years. So I'm coming into a situation where I can't do no worse. I'm gonna bet on myself. Ain't no shoe too big for me to fill. I feel like the foundation is set. It's just on me to put certain [things] around.”

In his introductory press conference in January, DeSean Jackson spoke about being inspired by Sanders but wanting to chart a different path for himself as “Coach Jackson.”

“And I'll tell you this, I know a lot of people say, ‘Coach Prime, Coach Prime.' I respect him. And he's gave us guys like myself an opportunity. I'm going to do it differently than Prime, I'm going to do it the Coach Jackson way.”

He also pointed out another inspiration for his coaching journey: his brother and mentor, Travis Clark.

“Not necessarily. I will say, me being able to get inspired from coaching came from having the opportunity to go coach with my older brother, my mentor, Coach Clark. He's been coaching in high school for the past 25 years. And every step of my, my college career and my NFL career, I've always kept an eye on seeing what he, what he's able to install in these young men. And I respected it and what he installed in me. So last year I went and coached with him and I regained a different love for football, like the void that I'm missing of catching touchdowns now.”