HBCU basketball program Langston Lions are bringing in another talent from Division 1 after securing the commitment of former Wichita State Shockers guard Jaron Pierre. Langston basketball has been revealed as the new landing spot for Pierre who made the announcement via a post on Twitter.

“BACK AT IT..LLSPAZZ❤️‍🩹,” tweeted Pierre along with an photo of himself in a Langston basketball uniform.

Pierre started his college career with the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in 2020. During his freshman season in the 2020-21 college basketball campaign, he appeared in 24 games with 16 starts and averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from behind the arc. He also earned inclusion in the Conference-USA All-Freshman Team after playing a significant role for the Golden Eagles in his first year in college.

The following season, he put up averages of 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals, while making 34.2 percent of his attempts from the floor and 33.3 percent of his shots from deep. Pierre would then enter the transfer portal in 2022 before eventually finding his way to Wichita State. He seemingly improved his game with the Shockers, as he generated 10.6 points on 39.0 field goal percentage, though, his outside shooting regressed to only 28.2 percent shooting from the 3-point area. He played a total of 31 games for Wichita State in 2022-23 before packing his bags anew and landing with Langston.

Apart from Pierre, Langston also added two other former Division 1 assets in Marsei Caston and Majok Kuath, who played before with the New Mexico State Aggies and the San Jose State Spartans, respectively.