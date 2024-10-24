Former HBCU standout Cobie Durant racked up a huge NFL honor this week: NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Durant racked up two of the Rams’s four turnovers in their Sunday 20-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders: an interception and a forced fumble.

Both of Durant’s turnovers led to points, with Rams running back Kyren Williams scoring a 13-yard rushing touchdown after Durant’s interception. Additionally, Rams safety Kam Curl recovered Durant’s forced fumble and returned it 33 yards for another touchdown.

Durant is perfect for this moment, his HBCU background being proof of his immense talent and resistance. Durant’s success in the NFL was expected. He was a standout player for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. In the 2021 season, he tallied 38 tackles (30 solo), 15 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and one sack. Two of his interceptions in 2021 came in South Carolina State football’s early September matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

Durant snagged two interceptions and national attention for his play, which brought him significant draft consideration. South Carolina State then went on to win the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl over the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers.

Durant was selected as the 152nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angles Rams. He played in five games for the 2022 defending Super Bowl Champions, netting 22 total tackles (15 solo) and 2 interceptions. His two interceptions came in the Rams’ nationally televised Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos.

In his first pick, he got Russell Wilson. He intercepted the Super Bowl-winning quarterback at 7:47 mark in the first quarter, He returned the interception to the Bronco’s 34-yard line. Durant then nabbed another interception in garbage time against backup Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien. He picked off Rypien at the Rams’ 15-yard line and ran for an 85-yard pick-six to solidify the 51-14 blowout.

Now, Durant continuing to make a difference for the Rams as they look to turn around their season and make a playoff push. They play the Vikings on Thursday Night Football tomorrow at 8:15 PM. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.