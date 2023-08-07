South Carolina State football alumnus Decobie Durant is back with the Los Angeles Rams for year two and is making big plays during training camp. The second-year cornerback has been showing out in Rams training camp, as shown by a clip posted by the team on Twitter.

Durant's success in the NFL was expected. He was a standout player for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. In the 2021 season, he tallied 38 tackles (30 solo), 15 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and one sack. Two of his interceptions in 2021 came in South Carolina State football's early September matchup against the Clemson Tigers. Durant snagged two interceptions and national attention for his play, which brought him significant draft consideration. South Carolina State then went on to win the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl over the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers.

Decobie Durant was selected as the 152nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angles Rams. He played in five games for the 2022 defending Super Bowl Champions, netting 22 total tackles (15 solo) and 2 interceptions. His two interceptions came in the Rams' nationally televised Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos. In his first pick, he got Russell Wilson. He intercepted the Super Bowl-winning quarterback at 7:47 mark in the first quarter, He returned the interception to the Bronco's 34-yard line.

Durant then nabbed another interception in garbage time against backup Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien. He picked off Rypien at the Rams' 15-yard line and ran for an 85-yard pick-six to solidify the 51-14 blowout. Durant is sure to get playing time in the preseason with the Rams, who play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 12 at 9 PM EST.