How close are the Los Angeles Rams to finding another spot in the NFL playoffs?

The Rams ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-12, putting them in third place in the NFC West and 14th in the NFC. They took spots ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in the NFC standings, but fell behind the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Los Angeles brought back defensive tackle Marquise Copeland on a one-year contract and re-signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a two-year deal, according to ESPN Staff Writer Sarah Barshop. The Rams brought in 14 rookies via the NFL Draft, including TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila and Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young.

Who are two Rams sleepers who could see breakouts years during the 2023 NFL season?

Van Jefferson

Will this year be the one for Van Jefferson?

Jefferson, a former second-round pick from Mississippi and Florida, has played in 44 games and started in 26 since the Rams first selected him with the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has earned 1,391 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons with Los Angeles, peaking at 802 during the 2021 season.

Jefferson's two surgeries delayed his 2022 season debut until Week 8, according to a May article from TheRams.com Senior Staff Writer Stu Jackson.

“It was tough, it was a tough process to go through,” Jefferson said, via TheRams.com. “But from the games I got back, got to experience a lot of things, got to do a lot of things. I think this offseason was just about me getting healthy. Obviously the knee injury, having two surgeries is tough, but like I said, I persevered through that, and now it's just about me getting my balance back together, getting the strength in both legs, and being able to do the things I know I'm able to do.

“It's been great being back and working with Grif (strength and conditioning associated John Griffin), (associate athletic trainer) Mark (Dydasco) and (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and those guys, getting back to myself and I'm feeling pretty good.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After three years of NFL experience under his belt, it may be time Jefferson to take up a larger role on LA's offense under head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Rams recently agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson, adding some extra experience to Los Angeles's wide receiver room.

“I mean, I just approach every day as it is, just trying to get better every day,” Jefferson said, via TheRams.com. “Obviously we know Cooper's the main guy in the room, but obviously everyone can learn from each other. So I just take on that role of whoever I can help, I can help, leading by example and just going from there.”

If he can embrace his role with more experience on the Rams' offense, he could have a break-out year for a Los Angeles team looking to find its way back into the NFL playoffs.

Cobie Durant

A championship team can always benefit from having a strong defense.

Cornerback Cobie Durant, a former fourth-round selection from South Carolina State, completed his rookie season with 22 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, five pass deflections and three interceptions. He played in 13 games and started in one for LA last season.

“During the pre-draft (last year), it was kind of stressful back when I was going through the draft, and going up into the draft,” Durant said in May, via TheRams.com. “But now I'm going into my second year, so I'm just being a leader to the rookies we got here now.”

The Rams have a cornerback corp featuring Durant, Robert Rochell, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Derion Kendrick. All four cornerbacks are 25 or younger.

“We're going to compete at a high level,” Durant said, via TheRams.com. “We got each other's backs. Jalen's gone, David Long's gone, Troy's gone, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, all those guys, so we're young in the back end, but we got some ballers back there and we just drafted some more guys. It's a great opportunity for us to step up and show the league what we got.”

Durant can have the opportunity to have a break-out season after cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins. If he can fully become a leader in the secondary for the Rams, he can become an important part of a Los Angeles defense that allowed 3,842 passing yards last season, putting them at 22nd in the NFL.