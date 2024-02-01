According to Howard University's own website, the total cost of attendance for an undergraduate student on campus can reach up to $55,000 per year

On a livestream with populer influencer and streamer Adin Ross, a group of students from Howard University asked artist singer Chris Brown for financial help. At first, the three girls couldn't believe they were talking to the Grammy-award-winning singer and dancer. They spent the first minute of the stream asking Brown to repeat after them, confirming that he and Ross were actually speaking to them.

After the initial wave of starstruck behavior wore off, the students had a request for Brown.

“Listen Chris Brown, I'm in debt right now for college, can you help me out,” one of the studnets asked. “We go to Howard and we're in debt. We're literally in freaking debt and don't know how we're gonna pay.”

Brown refused to give a straight answer, but suggested Ross could help the Howard students out.

On HBCU Pulse Instagram page, the post garnered an interesting comment from @fran_marie_dst.

“A broader conversation should be had about restricted vs. non-restricted donations. Also, it doesn't matter what university a student attends, student debt is student debt. Kudos to them for having their priorities in order!”

Another commenter, @fineemaee, supported her HBCU sisters. “Get your coins! I don't blame them but the one with the red hair need her credit! Business woman over excitement.”

Dolly, one of the Howard students featured on the livestream, also commented under HBCU Pulse's post covering the interaction.

“Listen @chrisbrownofficial… i don't care if you give us the money, ask your friends, or u just repost something from my business page. i just know we need help !”

“we been doing scholarships every sunday since october,” she added in a separate comment. “we own businesses and we have gpas over 3.5.”