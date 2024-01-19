The viral sensation of a wall displaying the exclusive Jordan Branded shoes inspired by Howard University sparked a range of reactions online.

Howard University went viral earlier this week after the unveiling of the new Jordan Wall, a collection of Howard University inspired player exclusive Jordan Branded shoes. A video of the wall was posted on Instagram by Sneaker News.

The Jordan Wall represents the latest portion of the university's 20-year agreement with the popular sneaker and clothing company, signed in 2022. This partnership, spanning two decades, between Jordan Brand and Howard University is founded on a legacy of excellence and a vision for “empowering Black futures.”

The primary goal of this collaboration is to elevate Howard University's athletic department, unlock fresh recruitment opportunities, and inspire a new generation to strive for greatness. Jordan Brand and Howard University aim to amplify the influence of HBCUs in collegiate sports and their continued cultural impact on a global scale through the two decade partnership

In addition to partnering with Howard University, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's commitment of $100M to the Black Community contributes to the advancement of organizations fighting for systemic change.

Meanwhile, there were users on the Nice Kick article that defended the Jordan Wall at Howard University. @LoveL1veL1fe posted a picture of Michigan and UCLA having a similar Jordan Wall.

Of all the Jordan schools, Howard has the most MODEST Jordan wall… and yall are losing it. HBCUs can’t have shit… literally lol https://t.co/S29WaG6BA4 pic.twitter.com/2KIE5lOuTG — Stefon Diggs’ Stylist (@DNjtrenton) January 17, 2024

If the University of Alabama or University of Colorado had done this for the basketball or football team, y’all would be telling HBCUs to step their game up. 🐸☕️ https://t.co/5hVKHF5X7F — Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) January 17, 2024

The school doesn’t pay for this. Their athletic department is sponsored by Jordan. Every jordan school gets a Jordan wall. The athletic sponsorship has nothing to do with the rest of the school. https://t.co/dJVv7ZlHM7 — Young Sinatra (@OddFuturek1d) January 16, 2024

The Jordan brand built the Jordan wall in our athletic department that is sponsored by the Jordan brand. They do it at all Jordan brand schools. It’s as simple as that. We all have things on our campus that need attention, certainly,but using this to highlight that is silly. https://t.co/4inhlcQvN9 — Erica Rochelle (@erlee0217) January 18, 2024

@DNjtrenton tweeted, “Of all the Jordan schools, Howard has the most MODEST Jordan wall… and yall are losing it. HBCUs can’t have sh*t… literally lol”

Popular HBCU social media personality @TendentiousG tweeted, “If the University of Alabama or University of Colorado had done this for the basketball or football team, y’all would be telling HBCUs to step their game up.”

@OddFuturek1d tweeted in response to a critic, “The school doesn’t pay for this. Their athletic department is sponsored by Jordan. Every jordan school gets a Jordan wall. The athletic sponsorship has nothing to do with the rest of the school.”

Notable Howard University alumna @erlee0217 tweeted, “The Jordan brand built the Jordan wall in our athletic department that is sponsored by the Jordan brand. They do it at all Jordan brand schools. It’s as simple as that. We all have things on our campus that need attention, certainly,but using this to highlight that is silly.”

Despite the conversation, the Jordan Wall is a very interesting feature of the Jordan Brand partnerships with their represented schools and HBCU fans are excited for more collaborative projects between the two entities moving forward.