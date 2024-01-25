There have been recent leaks and rumors suggesting that Howard and Jordan Brand are collaborating on an Air Jordan 1 Low inspired by Howard University, set to release later this year.

Rumor has it that a Howard University-inspired Air Jordan 1 Low later this year. Neither the university nor Jordan Brand have confirmed the rumors, but leakers on Instagram say the designer shoe will be available at retailer stores in the holiday season this year, according to Complex.

Though no one knows exactly what the shoe will look like, many speculate it will have a similar design to the shoes given exclusively to their basketball team in 2023. The ‘X' account Nice Kicks claims the shoes to be the first HBCU and Jordan Brand official release.

The Howard Bison are getting their own Air Jordan 1 Lows this year 🦬 This will be the first ever HBCU + Jordan Brand official release! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HEjy9TK66E — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 22, 2024

Howard and Jordan entered into a partnership back in 2022. The university was previously sponsored by Under Armor, but they did not renew the deal. Howard joined UNC, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as universities with Jordan partnerships.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” said Jordan Brand president Craig Williams of the new 20-year agreement. “As an HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has.”

“Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence,” said Howard University president Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick. “We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”