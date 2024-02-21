Wilberforce University plans to launch a Gymnastics program in 2026.

Wilberforce University, a Historically Black University in Wilberforce, Ohio, joins the few HBCUs offering Women's College Gymnastics. The institution, which announced the formation of the team last week, is poised to launch a gymnastics team in collaboration with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics.

Wilberforce University, alongside Fisk University and Talladega, emerges as one of the few institutions offering women's gymnastics. With the recent announcement on Thursday, the university is set to establish the nation's third intercollegiate women's gymnastics team at an HBCU.

“The introduction of a gymnastics team aligns with our commitment to provide inclusive athletic programs and highlights our belief in the power of diversity in sports and empowering future generations of gymnasts,” said President Dr. Vann R. Newkirk.



The news of the new gymnastics team comes after recent reports that Wilberforce would be having a women’s soccer and volleyball team for their athletics.



Wilberforce has partnered with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to enhance access, coaching, and training for athletes. This collaboration aims to bolster gymnastics participation among African Americans, which is crucial for establishing gymnastics programs at Fisk and Talladega College.

Since 2015, Brown Girls Do Gymnastics has been a leading advocate for providing opportunities to gymnasts of color to pursue both athletic and academic paths in an inclusive HBCU setting. Wilberforce and BGDG will jointly host Camp Isla from June 20-23, 2024.

Through this collaboration, HBCUs are set to receive increased visibility. The recent development, including the addition of gymnastics programs at institutions like Wilberforce and others, will bring a wave of opportunities to these establishments.

The Wilberforce Gymnastics team will begin in 2026.