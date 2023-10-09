Wilberforce University recently announced their move to join the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference at the start of the 2024-25 academic year. The oldest private HBCU in the country will soon become a part of the only HBCU athletic conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

#BreakingNews! Wilberforce University to Join the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference beginning July 1, 2024! Read the release to learn more about our expansion!https://t.co/WFkrigo59D pic.twitter.com/XQNAbVMNEy — Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (@GCACSports) October 9, 2023

The addition of Wilberforce to the conference signifies another success for GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes. Barnes has extended the conference scope from just six member schools in 2021 to 10 schools in 2023.

“Adding members strengthens our ability to execute every aspect of our strategic plan and own the narrative of HBCU excellence,” Barnes said.

Wilberforce was previously a part of the Continental Athletic Conference, competing against rival universities such as Morris College, Vorhees University, the University of Victoria, and more.

Now, they will face opponents like Fisk University, Talladega University, Dillard University, and Tougaloo College. Located in Ohio, Wilberforce will be the most remote team in the conference as the other schools are bunched around states like Alabama, Mississippi, and New Orleans.

Vann R. Newkirk, President of Wilberforce, was realistic in his expectations for the merger.

“We don't expect to earn millions like the big schools, but we know that at our level every penny counts, and running and athletic program is a business. This move will energize our alumni base which win turn will help us to increase attendance and overall interest in the university.”