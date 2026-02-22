The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl was arguably the best in the game’s series, as all of the HBCU players featured appeared as if they really wanted to win the game. Sure, there's motivation to do well to increase your chances of being drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent, but the intensity both Team Robinson and Team Gaither brought made the showcase interesting until the last drive.

More than anything, this season, the quarterbacks and the defensive line stole the show. Over the past few years, we've seen several auxiliary positions selected from HBCUs. Last year, Carson Vinson was selected as a former offensive lineman from Alabama A&M. In the years prior, defensive ends and offensive linemen have been selected. It's often believed that for an HBCU quarterback to truly get substantial draft buzz and make the league, he has to ultimately leave his HBCU to go to an FBS or Power 5 program.

But this didn't deter players such as Cam'Ron Ransom, who led an electric opening drive for Team Robinson. Ransom had three big throws that he placed perfectly in the hands of the receivers and ended the drive with a touchdown. It was business as usual for Ransom, who was a star for Bethune-Cookman this past season, ultimately leading the Wildcats to a 6-6 record—their best season in years.

Walker Harris stepped up next, and he showed his accuracy and arm talent on the ensuing drive. After getting sacked on the first play of Team Gaither's drive in the first quarter, he made some nice throws that helped the team get down the field.

Cameron Peters ultimately came in for Team Robinson and immediately made several key throws himself, as well as some nice runs to showcase his ability as a dual-threat quarterback. Peters is coming off a legendary Celebration Bowl performance in which he threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns, while also scoring on the ground. Former Fort Valley State and Johnson C. Smith quarterback Kelvin Durham entered the game for Team Gaither and led the team to a scoring drive that showcased his pure pocket-passing ability.

The defensive line showed out as well, giving both quarterbacks and running backs fits, especially to start the game. Michael Lunz II and the defensive line also played key roles, with linemen such as Erick Hunter, Max U'ren, and Quincy Ivory showing off their skills.

As Team Gaither ultimately took the crown in the game this season, several of the best HBCU players of the past year certainly got a chance to showcase their skills and will be playing on Sundays this fall.