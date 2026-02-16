The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is this weekend, and the official rosters have been revealed. The roster features several HBCU stars from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA, along with notable players from Hampton, Tennessee State, and North Carolina A&T.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl has served as an important draft experience for the past several years. This year's Legacy Bowl Combine and Showcase game will certainly prove to be important, as no HBCU players were invited to the NFL Combine. The Legacy Bowl allows draft-eligible players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts and possibly be selected on draft day or command a market as an undrafted free agent.

The roster highlights a deep pool of talent across the HBCU landscape, anchored by a massive offensive line group and a versatile defensive front. Division I contenders like North Carolina Central and Jackson State continue to be major talent hubs, but programs such as Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State also boast notable players from an exciting season in the CIAA.

Below is the list of the HBCU stars on the roster for the 2026 Allstate Legacy Bowl.

PositionNameSchool
QBWilliam AtkinsSouth Carolina State
QBKelvin DurhamJohnson C. Smith
QBWalker HarrisNorth Carolina Central
QBJaCobian MorganJackson State
QBCameron PetersPrairie View A&M
RBCurtis AllenVirginia Union
RBReggie DavisAlcorn State
RBDonerio DavenportJackson State
RBMarquis GillisDelaware State
RBJaQuan KellyWinston-Salem State
RBChris MosleyNorth Carolina Central
RBJacorian SewellAlcorn State
RBJerodd SimsFlorida Memorial
WRJJ EvansNorfolk State
WRArmone HarrisJohnson C. Smith
WRMalik HunterVirginia State
WRDre’Sean KendrickNorfolk State
WRMakai LovettEdward Waters
WRJon McCallKentucky State
WRCameron NelsonMississippi Valley State
WRDeandre ProctorJohnson C. Smith
WRChauncey SpikesNorth Carolina Central
WRRonnie WestClark Atlanta
TETravaunta AbnerAlabama A&M
TEKahlil Ashley-DiarrahFayetteville State
TECaden DavisFayetteville State
TEDupree FullerSouthern
OLTreyvon BranchMorgan State
OLJerrod BurrellMorgan State
OLVincent ByrdNorfolk State
OLDaniel BosticKentucky State
OLIsaiah CookDelaware State
OLDesmond DanielsAlabama State
OLCharles DavisFlorida A&M
OLJeremiah FrazierAlabama State
OLAshton GrableFlorida A&M
OLJestus JohnsonDelaware State
OLChristian LovingBethune-Cookman
OLNoah McKinneyNorth Carolina Central
OLCalvin McMillianPrairie View A&M
OLDarius MeeksGrambling State
OLBruno OnwuazorVirginia State
OLCesar ReyesHoward
OLKorion SharpeNorth Carolina A&T
OLRoger SmithSouth Carolina State
DLNoah MilesHoward
DLTony RountreeSavannah State
DLChristian SmithNorth Carolina Central
ERTim AldermanNorth Carolina A&T
ERBryce CageGrambling State
ERCkelby GivensSouthern
ERQuincy IvoryJackson State
ERJamal JonesBowie State
ERIsrael NwokochaBenedict
ERShawn RobinsonFayetteville State
LBJamieson AlstonWinston-Salem State
LBDarrian BellSavannah State
LBChris CalhounElizabeth City State
LBDomonique Davis IICentral State
LBStemarion EdwardsAlcorn State
LBErick HunterMorgan State
LBMatthew LeachFayetteville State
LBJalil LenoreAlabama State
LBHarold O’NealHampton
LBReid PulliamJackson State
LBMax U’RenNorth Carolina Central
CBCarlos DunovantMorehouse State
CBAaron HarrisNorth Carolina A&T
CBTJ HugginsFlorida A&M
CBDarnell StephensFort Valley State
SDeontre MorrisAlabama State
STravor RandlePrairie View A&M
SDaryl TaybronJohnson C. Smith
SAntwone WattsBethune-Cookman
PElliot JanishSouth Carolina State