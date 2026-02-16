The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is this weekend, and the official rosters have been revealed. The roster features several HBCU stars from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA, along with notable players from Hampton, Tennessee State, and North Carolina A&T.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl has served as an important draft experience for the past several years. This year's Legacy Bowl Combine and Showcase game will certainly prove to be important, as no HBCU players were invited to the NFL Combine. The Legacy Bowl allows draft-eligible players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts and possibly be selected on draft day or command a market as an undrafted free agent.

The roster highlights a deep pool of talent across the HBCU landscape, anchored by a massive offensive line group and a versatile defensive front. Division I contenders like North Carolina Central and Jackson State continue to be major talent hubs, but programs such as Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State also boast notable players from an exciting season in the CIAA.

Article Continues Below

Below is the list of the HBCU stars on the roster for the 2026 Allstate Legacy Bowl.