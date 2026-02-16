The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is this weekend, and the official rosters have been revealed. The roster features several HBCU stars from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA, along with notable players from Hampton, Tennessee State, and North Carolina A&T.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl has served as an important draft experience for the past several years. This year's Legacy Bowl Combine and Showcase game will certainly prove to be important, as no HBCU players were invited to the NFL Combine. The Legacy Bowl allows draft-eligible players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts and possibly be selected on draft day or command a market as an undrafted free agent.
The roster highlights a deep pool of talent across the HBCU landscape, anchored by a massive offensive line group and a versatile defensive front. Division I contenders like North Carolina Central and Jackson State continue to be major talent hubs, but programs such as Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State also boast notable players from an exciting season in the CIAA.
Below is the list of the HBCU stars on the roster for the 2026 Allstate Legacy Bowl.
|Position
|Name
|School
|QB
|William Atkins
|South Carolina State
|QB
|Kelvin Durham
|Johnson C. Smith
|QB
|Walker Harris
|North Carolina Central
|QB
|JaCobian Morgan
|Jackson State
|QB
|Cameron Peters
|Prairie View A&M
|RB
|Curtis Allen
|Virginia Union
|RB
|Reggie Davis
|Alcorn State
|RB
|Donerio Davenport
|Jackson State
|RB
|Marquis Gillis
|Delaware State
|RB
|JaQuan Kelly
|Winston-Salem State
|RB
|Chris Mosley
|North Carolina Central
|RB
|Jacorian Sewell
|Alcorn State
|RB
|Jerodd Sims
|Florida Memorial
|WR
|JJ Evans
|Norfolk State
|WR
|Armone Harris
|Johnson C. Smith
|WR
|Malik Hunter
|Virginia State
|WR
|Dre’Sean Kendrick
|Norfolk State
|WR
|Makai Lovett
|Edward Waters
|WR
|Jon McCall
|Kentucky State
|WR
|Cameron Nelson
|Mississippi Valley State
|WR
|Deandre Proctor
|Johnson C. Smith
|WR
|Chauncey Spikes
|North Carolina Central
|WR
|Ronnie West
|Clark Atlanta
|TE
|Travaunta Abner
|Alabama A&M
|TE
|Kahlil Ashley-Diarrah
|Fayetteville State
|TE
|Caden Davis
|Fayetteville State
|TE
|Dupree Fuller
|Southern
|OL
|Treyvon Branch
|Morgan State
|OL
|Jerrod Burrell
|Morgan State
|OL
|Vincent Byrd
|Norfolk State
|OL
|Daniel Bostic
|Kentucky State
|OL
|Isaiah Cook
|Delaware State
|OL
|Desmond Daniels
|Alabama State
|OL
|Charles Davis
|Florida A&M
|OL
|Jeremiah Frazier
|Alabama State
|OL
|Ashton Grable
|Florida A&M
|OL
|Jestus Johnson
|Delaware State
|OL
|Christian Loving
|Bethune-Cookman
|OL
|Noah McKinney
|North Carolina Central
|OL
|Calvin McMillian
|Prairie View A&M
|OL
|Darius Meeks
|Grambling State
|OL
|Bruno Onwuazor
|Virginia State
|OL
|Cesar Reyes
|Howard
|OL
|Korion Sharpe
|North Carolina A&T
|OL
|Roger Smith
|South Carolina State
|DL
|Noah Miles
|Howard
|DL
|Tony Rountree
|Savannah State
|DL
|Christian Smith
|North Carolina Central
|ER
|Tim Alderman
|North Carolina A&T
|ER
|Bryce Cage
|Grambling State
|ER
|Ckelby Givens
|Southern
|ER
|Quincy Ivory
|Jackson State
|ER
|Jamal Jones
|Bowie State
|ER
|Israel Nwokocha
|Benedict
|ER
|Shawn Robinson
|Fayetteville State
|LB
|Jamieson Alston
|Winston-Salem State
|LB
|Darrian Bell
|Savannah State
|LB
|Chris Calhoun
|Elizabeth City State
|LB
|Domonique Davis II
|Central State
|LB
|Stemarion Edwards
|Alcorn State
|LB
|Erick Hunter
|Morgan State
|LB
|Matthew Leach
|Fayetteville State
|LB
|Jalil Lenore
|Alabama State
|LB
|Harold O’Neal
|Hampton
|LB
|Reid Pulliam
|Jackson State
|LB
|Max U’Ren
|North Carolina Central
|CB
|Carlos Dunovant
|Morehouse State
|CB
|Aaron Harris
|North Carolina A&T
|CB
|TJ Huggins
|Florida A&M
|CB
|Darnell Stephens
|Fort Valley State
|S
|Deontre Morris
|Alabama State
|S
|Travor Randle
|Prairie View A&M
|S
|Daryl Taybron
|Johnson C. Smith
|S
|Antwone Watts
|Bethune-Cookman
|P
|Elliot Janish
|South Carolina State