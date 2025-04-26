Alabama A&M star OT Carson Vinson is headed to Baltimore, as the Ravens have selected him with the 141st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the pick, Vinson is the first HBCU player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Isaiah Bolden in 2023. Bolden, a former player under Deion Sanders at Jackson State, was the sole HBCU athlete drafted in 2023, while no HBCU players were selected in 2024.

Vinson spoke about his excitement about representing HBCU football in the NFL in a video statement posted by the Ravens on their social media accounts.

“ Being from an HBCU is so special. 'cause there's been like over this entire process when HBCU guys get past our space, you know, we have our rivalries and we have the teams that we go at each other. But after, when we get past it, like we're all one big family. So it's all like one big family and you know. With, the transfer portal and the way things is, is a a lot of guys feel like they have to transfer up to go to where they want to go. But it is really important to me that, I stayed at Alabama a and m for all four years. You know, it was the best four years of my life and you can go anywhere you want to from the institution that you're at.”

Vinson was a star for Alabama A&M in his time with the program. Starting all 48 games during his college career at left tackle, his contributions helped the Bulldogs top the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) in total offense (444.5 yards per game) and passing offense (260.5 yards per game).

The Bulldogs also ranked third in rushing offense with 184.0 yards per game. Vinson stands out with an impressive 89% overall offensive line grade, 61 total knockdowns, and just one sack allowed across the season, showcasing his ability to dominate elite competition.

Vinson made waves in the NFL Draft process, as he was the only HBCU player invited to the 2025 NFL Combine this year. He certainly made his mark in his monumental opportunity to impress NFL scouts. The Alabama A&M offensive lineman posted a 5.12-second time in the 40-yard dash, with a 10-yard split of 1.80 seconds, ranking 10th fastest in that round. He recorded a 28.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9'3″ broad jump, and completed the cone drill in 7.51 seconds.

Now, he's headed to a Baltimore Ravens team looking to capitalize on their championship window. Vinson will prove valuable in keeping two-time MVP Lamar Jackson protected in the pocket, as well as helping open running lanes for him and Derrick Henry.