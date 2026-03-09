After handing former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays a three-year, $25 million contract to open up the legal tampering period of free agency, the Detroit Lions are doubling down on the offensive line in a major way, signing a former NFC North stalwart to play next to bolster the trenches in front of Jared Goff.

Taking the news on social media, ESPN's Tom Pelissero announced that the Lions have come to terms with Larry Borom on a new contract for the 2026 NFL season.

“More O-line help for the Lions: They’ve agreed to terms with veteran Larry Borom, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” Pelissero wrote.

This is a developing story.