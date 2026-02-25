A huge HBCU baseball classic is set to be played in Chicago in May. The Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic, featuring Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M, is set to take place at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2.

The game will occur after the Chicago Cubs' early afternoon matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is significant as it will be the first time that Wrigley Field will host an HBCU baseball game. It is also significant as two HBCUs will compete in the only stadium that baseball legend Jackie Robinson played in.

In a statement obtained by WGN-TV, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke about the significance of the matchup.

“The first-ever HBCU game at Wrigley Field is a historic milestone for Chicago and for the future of baseball. Wrigley Field is the only ballpark where Jackie Robinson played that still stands today, making it a powerful place to write the next chapter of Black baseball history. This event honors the legacy of African Americans in the sport while inspiring young people across our city to see themselves in baseball, in higher education, and in leadership.”

The Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic is reminiscent of the football classic system; these football classic events bring together HBCU teams to play in different neutral field venues around the country. The classics serve as cultural touchstones for the city and region that they are hosted in and often feature other events in celebration of HBCU life.

Popular classics, such as the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama State and Alabama A&M, have served as economic boons for the areas that they play in and also feature pivotal moments that can define the course of the season. The match between Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M will certainly serve as a pivotal contest in the SWAC race.

Currently, Alabama A&M sits at 2-5 with wins against New Orleans and the University of Louisiana Monroe. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M sits at 3-4 with victories over Texas A&M-Victoria, Alcorn State, and Jackson State this month.

The event is free to the public, and tickets are required for entry.