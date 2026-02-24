Kentucky State University is set to expand its academic offerings with the introduction of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy, a move designed to prepare students to navigate and shape the public decision-making process. The new program, slated to begin in the 2026–27 academic year, will provide students with a strong foundation in how laws, regulations, and public policies are developed—and how those policies impact communities across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The decision to approve the program was made by the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) late last month. The degree will be housed within the School of Criminal Justice and Government Relations in the College of Arts and Sciences. University leaders say the program is designed to prepare students for careers across multiple sectors, including government, nonprofit organizations, and private industry.

The curriculum emphasizes transferable skills that can be applied in real-world settings such as healthcare, public safety, housing, and digital governance. Students will develop competencies in policy analysis, data-informed decision-making, professional communication, and ethics—skills increasingly in demand across today’s workforce.

“This program gives students a clear line of sight from the classroom to the public square,” said Dr. Frederick A. Williams Jr., chair of the School of Criminal Justice and Government Relations. “Public policy shapes what communities experience every day, and this degree will help our graduates build the skills to lead, collaborate, and deliver results in Kentucky and beyond.”

Dr. Eslam M. Omar, who served as the subject matter expert in developing the curriculum, said the program was intentionally designed to balance theory with applied learning. Students will learn how to evaluate policy options, interpret data, and clearly communicate evidence-based recommendations.

The 120-credit-hour degree program includes specialized courses that bridge foundational knowledge with practical application. Courses include PUB 111: A Survey of Public Policy; PUB 225: Urban Theory in Modern American Cities; PUB 245: Legislative and Regulatory Processes; PUB 390: Models of Public Policy-Making; and PUB 440: Diplomacy and Leadership. Students will also have the option to double major in public policy and political science, further broadening their academic and professional pathways.

A degree in public policy can open doors to a variety of careers, including legislative aide, policy analyst, government relations specialist, regulatory compliance professional, nonprofit advocate, and roles connected to public administration and community-focused leadership.

The public policy program is one of three new degrees recently approved for Kentucky State University. In addition to the Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy, the CPE also approved a Bachelor of Science in Aquatic Science and a Master of Public Health in Nutrition, signaling continued academic growth at the institution.

The addition of the public policy degree marks a strategic step forward for Kentucky State University as it continues to evolve alongside the changing demands of government, industry, and society.